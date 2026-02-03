'UAE President committed to embedding human fraternity, tolerance, coexistence in society': Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the UAE firmly believes that human fraternity, tolerance and coexistence are fundamental pillars of peace, stability and sustainable development, stressing that these values must guide all forms of progress, including technological advancement.

In his opening address at the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference held in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Human Fraternity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, Sheikh Nahyan said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen to entrench these values as a permanent component of Emirati society and to share them with the world.

He underlined that the future of humanity cannot be shaped by technology alone, but must be guided by conscience, wisdom and respect for human dignity, adding that artificial intelligence should strengthen, not undermine, human fraternity.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Muslim Council of Elders in cooperation with TRENDS Research & Advisory, coincided with the International Day of Human Fraternity and brought together more than 180 international speakers and over 400 religious leaders, thinkers and participants.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the conference has become an annual global platform promoting tolerance and human fraternity in the face of global challenges, highlighting the profound impact of artificial intelligence on decision-making, education, social interaction and governance. He stressed the need for ethical design and responsible governance of AI to ensure it serves humanity.

He reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s role in promoting shared human values, recalling the 2019 Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, and emphasised that innovation must serve peace, trust and human dignity.

The opening session also featured an address by Atifete Jahjaga, former President of the Republic of Kosovo, who said it was inspiring to see participants from around the world gather in the UAE, which she described as a global symbol of ambition, cooperation and a commitment to an approach to artificial intelligence grounded in knowledge and human values. She stressed the importance of collective action in confronting challenges to achieve success for societies and peoples.

She added that the gathering in Abu Dhabi was not about merely identifying challenges, but about working together to develop tools that translate into concrete plans and innovations delivering shared human outcomes, at a time of unprecedented global acceleration driven by technology.

She underscored the need to define shared global concepts of humanity, noting that diversity should serve as a catalyst for solutions and human wellbeing.