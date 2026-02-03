David Chaum warns of global risks if confidence in US dollar weakens

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- David Chaum, founder of the “xx” network and Chief Executive Officer of Elixxir.io, said rapid digital transformation is reshaping economies and societies worldwide, particularly among younger generations operating in an increasingly interconnected global digital environment.

In statementS to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026, in Dubai, Chaum, a renowned American cryptographer, often considered the "father of digital cash" and online anonymity, warned that a significant decline in confidence in the US dollar could pose risks to global economic stability, with serious consequences for many countries.

He noted that while the pace of digital transformation varies between countries, it continues to exert a gradual but profound impact on economic and social systems, underscoring the need for resilient and trustworthy financial infrastructures.

Chaum pointed to the development of alternative digital monetary models, sometimes described as “digital gold”, as one possible approach to enhancing trust and preserving purchasing power.

He added that advances in artificial intelligence and cryptographic technologies could support more efficient economic systems that strengthen individual autonomy, stressing that financial and technological innovation will play a critical role in shaping the future global economy.