Dubai Fashion Week launches from Milan to Dubai with global Alberta Ferretti showcase

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Design District (d3), the region’s leading creative destination and part of TECOM Group, in collaboration with the Arab Fashion Council, is hosting Dubai Fashion Week from 1 to 6 February, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global fashion hub.

The event opened last night with a runway show by Italian fashion house Alberta Ferretti, which unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2026–2027 collection in the region for the first time, titled “Portrait of a Lady”. The showcase featured a distinguished lineup of leading international and regional designers and industry figures, reflecting Dubai’s growing prominence on the global fashion map.

The show travelled directly from Milan to Dubai, underscoring the event’s role as an international platform for cultural and creative exchange.

Blending refined Italian craftsmanship with the spirit of the modern woman, designer Lorenzo Serafini presented a vision inspired by the strength of women in the Victorian era, reinterpreted through contemporary touches that highlight confidence, ambition and elegance.