UAE–Kuwait Economic Forum: Banking partnerships drive growth in both economies

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- A session at the UAE–Kuwait Economic Forum highlighted the pivotal role of banking partnerships in supporting financial stability and advancing economic and trade integration between the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait.

Held as part of the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' week, the session titled “National Bank of Kuwait and Emirates NBD: Models of a UAE–Kuwait Banking Journey” brought together Hisham Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, and Zaid Issam Al Sager, Deputy Head of the International Banking Group at the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK).

Speakers said UAE–Kuwait banking cooperation reflects a long-standing leadership vision that views economic collaboration as a cornerstone of stability and sustainable development. They underscored the role of strong financial institutions in supporting Gulf economic integration and resilience.

Al Qassim reviewed key milestones in Emirates NBD’s history, noting that the bank was founded in the 1960s with a forward-looking vision to support early economic activity in the UAE. He highlighted its role in the development of the region’s monetary system and the contribution of banking partnerships—particularly with NBK—in strengthening institutional banking practices, managerial expertise and financial capabilities in line with rapid economic growth.

He added that decades of cooperation have evolved into broad institutional partnerships, positioning the banking group today as one of the region’s largest financial institutions, with substantial assets and a strong performance that reflects the competitiveness of the Gulf banking sector at both regional and global levels.

For his part, Al Sager said the UAE has been integral to NBK’s expansion strategy, describing it as one of the bank’s earliest international markets and a key contributor to shaping its global banking model. He noted that NBK, founded in the 1950s, has expanded from serving domestic clients to operating across multiple regional and international markets, offering comprehensive banking services to individuals and businesses.

He stressed the role of banks in facilitating trade and investment flows between the UAE and Kuwait through capital mobilisation, project financing and corporate support across key sectors.

The session noted that UAE–Kuwait banking partnerships extend beyond domestic markets to include joint financing and cooperation in regional and international markets, underscoring mutual trust and deep economic integration. Speakers described the partnership as a sustained success story that supports financial stability, drives economic growth and strengthens the future of the Gulf economy.