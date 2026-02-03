3rd International Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Majlis convenes world leaders, peacebuilders at Zayed National Museum

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 3rd International Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Majlis, organised by Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ahead of its annual award ceremony, takes place on Tuesday, 3rd February, at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The International Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Majlis will bring together distinguished decision makers, international female and youth leaders, and experts for in-depth dialogue on pressing humanitarian challenges, the advancement of human fraternity worldwide, and creating pathways to peace.

For the first time, the event will be held at the newly inaugurated Zayed National Museum, which celebrates the rich history, culture and narrative of the UAE and tells the story of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE and namesake of the award.

Ahead of the opening panel, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will deliver remarks on behalf of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee, of which she is a member.

The event’s opening session, Female Leadership at the Heart of Human Fraternity, will gather influential international female leaders whose work has strengthened human fraternity values and the social fabric of their nations including first female president of Indonesia Megawati Sukarnoputri, 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee member; First Lady of Lebanon Nehmat Aoun; First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari; First Lady of Colombia Verónica Alcocer; and Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva.

The second session, Humanitarian Response in Action: Leading with Courage, Compassion, and Integrity, will examine strategies and partnerships that support crisis-affected communities worldwide and help ensure the swift delivery of urgent assistance to countries impacted by natural disasters and conflict. Speakers will include José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor and Nobel Peace Laureate; Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, world-renowned Egyptian cardiac surgeon; Javier Garcia, CEO of World Central Kitchen, 2025 co-honouree; Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate and 2023 judging committee member; and Dr Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Director-General of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said, “The international Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Majlis serves as an annual global platform for discussion and dialogue on ways to advance the values of human fraternity internationally and to foster a culture of coexistence and mutual understanding among peoples. The Majlis convenes a distinguished group of experts, global leaders, and prominent intellectual and humanitarian figures, reaffirming that this initiative embodies the award’s commitment to translating shared human values into practical, action-oriented pathways that help counter hate and division and build a more just and humane world.”

The International Human Fraternity Majlis is one of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s key annual initiatives, held to commemorate the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity on 4th February and the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2019, between the late His Holiness Pope Francis, 266th head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during which the two religious figures co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and patron of human fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent humanitarian global award that recognises, supports and honours people and entities of all backgrounds working to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism. In its seventh edition, the award will honour - during its annual ceremony to be held on 4th February at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi - the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia; as well as the Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali, and Palestinian humanitarian organisation Taawon.