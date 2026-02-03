Crown Prince of Fujairah attends World Taekwondo Gala Awards

FUJAIRAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the World Taekwondo Gala Awards honouring outstanding individuals and organisations from the 2025 sporting season.

During the event, held Monday evening at Al Bahar Hotel and Resort, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi highlighted the role of sport in supporting Fujairah’s vision and advancing the emirate’s comprehensive and sustainable development. The ceremony was attended by Dr Chungwon Choue, President of World Taekwondo Federation, along with senior officials and international sports figures.

He underscored the continued support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for the development of the sports sector, noting its importance in nurturing athletic talent and encouraging participation in international competitions, thereby enhancing the standing of Fujairah and the UAE on regional and global stages.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of World Taekwondo and the organising committees of the Fujairah International Open Taekwondo Championship and the Arab Cup, praising their high organisational standards and adherence to international best practices, which reflect the emirate’s readiness to host major sporting events.

During the ceremony, he honoured Belgian taekwondo athlete Sarah Chaari with the award for Best Female Athlete worldwide.

For his part, Dr Chungwon Choue expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his continued support of sport in the emirate, and for providing an ideal environment for the development of sports and the organisation of international competitions in line with the highest global standards.