Jawaher Al Qasimi announces opening of 8th AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, announced on Monday the launch of the 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament 2026 (AWST 2026) at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

The opening ceremony celebrated the spirit of Arab unity and “Arab Women”, with the participation of 65 women’s sports teams from 16 Arab countries, competing across nine sports through 12 February.

The opening ceremony began with the official flag-raising protocol, reflecting the values of joint Arab action and the spirit of competition. The flags were raised by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Shaikha Dr Hessa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, representing Women’s Affairs; and Tamer Gomaa, Representative of the League of Arab States and Member of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports.

The flags of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, and the League of Arab States were raised simultaneously, accompanied by a synchronised screen display of the tournament flag-raising ceremony across the official competition venues.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, welcomed the audience and athletes, stating: “We are delighted to gather once again at the 8th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament here in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates—your second home, which opens its arms to your athletic talents to celebrate your victories. Witnessing the continued increase in the number of participating teams and countries, every edition, reflects the growing confidence in this tournament and its long-term vision.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher added, “This growth reflects deep thoughts that sport is an approach of uniting hearts. Spors arenas stand as a powerful embodiment of Arab solidarity, bringing together athletes from diverse backgrounds under one shared dream. Through this, you continue to demonstrate that fair competition does not divide but rather strengthens the bonds among Arab nations. Competitions and championships offer opportunities for exchanging expertise, building lasting friendships, and fostering a culture of cooperation and solidarity, transforming sports fields into platforms of cohesion that reinforce our joint Arab identity.”

Addressing the sportswomen, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher offered the following guidance: “You are ambassadors of your nations and cultures, and you are encouraged to serve as role models of sportsmanship, respect for competitors, and positive conduct, so that hearts unite before results are declared, and bridges of brotherhood are built through sport. Let us ensure that sporting arenas remain spaces that promote understanding and unity, not division. May Allahprotect you all, and I wish you success.”

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher concluded her speech by expressing her sincere appreciation to the organising teams of the Arab Women Sports Tournament—staff, collaborators, and volunteers—led by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, for their outstanding efforts in realising this embodiment of Arab unity through women’s sport. She also extended her thanks to all partners and sponsors, as well as the talented musicians of Sharjah, including the famous Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi, artist Fayez Al Saeed, and Dr Abdul Salam Al Hammadi, who presented a new voice for the championship reflecting the energy and aspirations of Arab sportswomen, endorsing Sharjah’s position as a destination for Arab unity.

In his keynote, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, affirmed that the Arab Women Sports Tournament delivers a clear message that women’s sport is a civilisational choice, and that investing in women’s potential is an investment in healthier, more confident, and more cohesive societies.

He noted that the tournament is the result of a vision that believed from the outset that championships are built—not granted—and that platforms worthy of Arab women must be professionally organised, governed by fair standards, and impactful in their legacy.

He stated: “On behalf of the Higher Organising Committee, we extend our deepest gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, who has never viewed women’s sport as a seasonal activity, but as a long-term project—built through commitment, strengthened by collective effort, and sustained through partnerships and pathway-building.”

Sheikh Khalid also thanked all committees, organising teams, and partners who transformed operational challenges into a unified success, before welcoming Sharjah’s guests and participating delegations, saying:

“We welcome our guests, clubs, and athletes to Sharjah—where sporting spirit is preserved, effort is honored, and talent rises to where it truly belongs.”

Shaikha Dr Hessa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, representing Women’s Affairs, conveyed the greetings of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Union.

She expressed her sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, praising her pioneering leadership and inspiring vision, which have positioned Sharjah as a leading Arab model for supporting and empowering women’s sport through a professional sporting environment that prioritizes human development and capacity-building.

She affirmed that the tournament has moved beyond being a recurring sporting event to become a leading Arab platform reflecting the rapid development of women’s sport and embodying cooperation and integration among Arab sports institutions. She noted that the wide participation of Arab clubs in this edition underscores the tournament’s growing stature on the Arab sports calendar.

Addressing the athletes, Sheikha Dr Hessa urged them to represent their clubs and countries with distinction through fair competition and adherence to sporting values and ethics, wishing the tournament success in supporting Arab women’s sport and strengthening bonds of fraternity among Arab nations.

The opening film offered a powerful visual interpretation of the tournament’s slogan, “Our Courts. Her Story.” Through rhythmic narration, the film addressed athletes as women of ambition, choice, and determination, showcasing the diversity of participating sports and encouraging courage, confidence, and decisive action across individual and team disciplines.

The film presented stories of athletes who believe in themselves and carry their dreams into competition, affirming that every athlete has her own space to tell her story—on her own terms.

Following the film, the ceremony featured a special basketball showcase, one of the tournament’s most popular sports, delivering a dynamic performance that captured the spirit of competition and set the tone for the upcoming matches with high energy and anticipation.

As part of the opening ceremony, the full version of the official audio identity of AWST 2026, titled “Arab Women”, was presented for the first time, following its earlier announcement at the press conference.

The work is performed by Hussain Al Jassmi, composed by Fayez Al Saeed, and written by Dr Abdul Salam Al Hammadi, under the patronage of the Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council and supervised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, the tournament’s organising body.

The audio identity represents a cultural initiative that reinforces the tournament’s message and strengthens its media presence, positioning AWST as an Arab championship that extends beyond competition to create a lasting social impact in support of women’s sport.

The ceremony featured a symbolic moment by the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, as female cadets—days ahead of their graduation—carried the flags of the participating Arab countries into Al Majaz Amphitheatre, leading the delegations’ representatives onto the stage.

The scene reflected institutional integration and community support for women’s sport, reinforcing AWST 2026 as a unifying Arab platform.

Participating countries include: Jordan, Bahrain, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates.

Following the parade of delegations, the athletes’ oath was delivered by Alya Nasser, captain of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club volleyball team, and collectively recited by participating athletes, affirming that competition begins with integrity and mutual respect.

Referees also took the officiating oath, led by international taekwondo referee Maryam Al Zarooni, pledging fairness, neutrality, and full adherence to competition regulations and rules.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi officially declared the 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament 2026 open, with competitions set to begin on Tuesday, 3 February, in line with the published tournament schedule.

The tournament runs from 2 to 12 February, across 10 sports venues in three cities within the Emirate of Sharjah. Venues include:

Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, Sharjah Women’s Sports Olympic Centre, Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled, Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club (Al Qulayaa), Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, Al Hamriyah Beach, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Al Riqa Children’s Centre, and Al Batayih Cultural and Sports Club.

Competitions are held across nine individual and team sports: basketball, table tennis, volleyball, fencing, athletics, shooting, archery, as well as taekwondo and rowing, which join the tournament’s sports program in this edition.

AWST 2026 is open to the public free of charge, inviting the Sharjah community and Arab residents to be part of the atmosphere and support participating athletes in a celebration of Arab unity and the continued growth of women’s sport.