UAE joins preparatory meetings for Ministerial Session of Economic and Social Council of Arab League

CAIRO, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the preparatory meetings for the 117th Ministerial Session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, scheduled to be held next Thursday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Mohamed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.

Discussions covered a number of key topics related to the preparations for the economic and social file to be presented to the Council of the League of Arab States at summit level during its 35th ordinary session, scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meetings also examined reports and decisions issued by relevant ministerial councils and specialised committees.