World Governments Summit 2026 opens with record global participation

DUBAI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit 2026 opened today in Dubai under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” marking the largest international participation in the summit’s history.

The event is attended by a distinguished group of heads of state and government, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.

The agenda aligns with major global shifts and rapid developments across vital sectors, offering a future-forward vision that addresses key challenges and opportunities, while outlining the role of governments in laying the foundation for community development worldwide.

Convening over 6,250 decision-makers and thinkers, the World Governments Summit aims to formulate shared strategies and visions to enhance governance and international cooperation. Through a rich agenda of discussions and panels, the summit seeks to identify realistic, effective solutions to mounting global challenges.

The 2026 edition features the largest leadership participation since the summit’s launch, hosting more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments, alongside leading thinkers and global experts.

The summit’s agenda features more than 445 sessions and over 450 global speakers including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision makers. Joining these sessions are over 700 CEOs of major corporations, 87 laureates of prestigious global scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize, and over 80 international and regional organisations, global and academic institutions.

The summit is expected to attract extensive media coverage, with over 840 international, regional and local journalists and 44 media partners in attendance. This year’s extended agenda features 25 global forums and over 45 ministerial and high-level meetings.

In addition to planned forums and meetings, the summit will issue 36 strategic reports in cooperation with international knowledge partners, and will launch the 3rd edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

Honours at this year’s Summit include the Best Minister Award; the Most Reformed Government Global Award; the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development; and as well as the Global Teacher Prize.