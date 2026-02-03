UAE participates in 21st International LNG Conference and Exhibition in Qatar

DOHA, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the 21st International Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Conference and Exhibition, held in the Qatari capital, Doha, and running until 5th February.

The UAE delegation was led by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The event brings together senior government officials, global energy company leaders, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of LNG and its pivotal role in global energy security and the transition toward more sustainable energy systems.

The conference addresses several key issues, including opportunities for deploying artificial intelligence in the energy sector, the importance of continued investment and innovation, and the vital role of natural gas in supporting human development, particularly in developing countries.

The UAE’s participation reaffirms its commitment to supporting international dialogue on the future of energy, strengthening cooperation and strategic partnerships, and exchanging expertise and best practices in the LNG sector. These efforts contribute to achieving a balance between energy security requirements and the goals of sustainability and development.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Mazrouei met with Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Al Mazrouei and the delegation visited the exhibition held alongside the conference, where they reviewed the latest technologies and innovative solutions presented by leading Qatari and international companies. They were briefed on the newest projects and initiatives supporting energy security and sustainability.