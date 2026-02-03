CEPA with Democratic Republic of Congo boosts UAE economic presence in Africa: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, affirmed that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of the Congo marks a new strategic milestone in expanding the UAE’s network of trade partnerships and strengthening its economic presence across the African continent.

Al Zeyoudi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is an important partner for the UAE, as one of Africa’s ten largest economies. He noted that the agreement opens broad horizons for enhancing economic engagement with a resource-rich region that is accelerating its growth through the attraction of high-quality foreign direct investment.

He added that the agreement will support bilateral trade, particularly in sectors such as precious stones, minerals, mining and agriculture.

On trade and investment, Al Zeyoudi stated that UAE-DRC non-oil trade reached US$2.9 billion in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 16.1 percent increase year-on-year. As bilateral trade continues to grow, the CEPA is poised to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate cross-border investments, and empower small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries.

The UAE is committed to leveraging its global trade hub status to foster deeper ties with the DRC, promoting shared prosperity and sustainable development.

In terms of investment, he highlighted several major strategic projects over the past five years, including the signing of a US$1.9 billion mining partnership agreement in 2023, as well as UAE investments in copper and cobalt smelters, and projects related to gold shipments and artisanal minerals.

Al Zeyoudi also underscored the pivotal role of the logistics sector, referring to DP World’s agreement to develop the deep-sea port at Banana.

He stressed that the CEPA with the Democratic Republic of the Congo supports the UAE’s economic agenda, which aims to increase the value of foreign trade to AED4 trillion by 2031 and double the value of exports over the same period. This will be achieved through eliminating or reducing customs duties, removing unnecessary trade barriers, opening markets for trade in services, enhancing digital trade, and establishing effective dispute settlement mechanisms.

The CEPA was signed during a ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi by Thani Al Zeyoudi and Julien Paluku Kahongya, Minister for International Trade of the DRC. The agreement will reduce tariffs and eliminate trade barriers, significantly enhancing investment flows and creating opportunities for private sector collaboration across key sectors including mining, agriculture, and clean energy.

The DRC’s GDP stands at approximately US$70.75 billion, making it one of Africa’s top ten economies. With its position as a world-leading producer of cobalt and a major source of essential minerals for the electric vehicle and energy transition sectors, the DRC offers a strategic entry point for expanding trade across Central and Eastern Africa.