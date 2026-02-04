UAE President receives Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq participating in the World Governments Summit

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit, taking place in Dubai.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Prime Minister Barzani discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq in general, and with the Kurdistan Region in particular. They explored ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that benefits both peoples and supports their aspirations for development and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed the importance of the key topics on the agenda of the World Governments Summit, which serves as a global platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas aimed at improving government performance and addressing major global challenges.

In addition, they exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.