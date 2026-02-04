Codex adopts UAE-led Initiative to develop first international standard for pasteurised camel milk

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex) has officially approved a proposal submitted by the United Arab Emirates to develop the first international standard for pasteurised camel milk. The decision was reached during the Commission’s 48th session in Rome, marking a qualitative milestone that reflects the UAE’s leadership in shaping global food safety and quality benchmarks.

The approval follows overwhelming support from participating nations and international organisations, including the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST), demonstrating the UAE’s capacity to lead a broad international coalition.

Official documents highlight that the previous absence of an international standard hindered commercial expansion and left the market vulnerable to fraudulent practices, such as the adulteration of camel milk powder with bovine milk powder. The new standard will ensure product authenticity, safeguard consumer rights, and facilitate fair trade for a product experiencing rapid global demand.

Estimates indicate that the global camel milk market reached approximately $1.369 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $1.934 billion by 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Currently, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region accounts for 40% of global production, followed by Asia-Pacific (30%), Europe (18%), and North America (12%).

Sector data reveals that the UAE produces over 7,000 tonnes of pasteurised camel milk annually, meeting local demand while exporting to prestigious global markets including the European Union, China, and the United States.

The adoption of an international standard is expected to harmonise quality criteria, boost consumer confidence and open new export opportunities for producers.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Chair of the National Codex Committee and Head of the UAE delegation, stated: “The adoption of the international standard for pasteurised camel milk is a strategic step that reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in driving the global food standards ecosystem toward high-value products. This achievement bolsters the nation’s presence on the global food innovation agenda and supports the development of criteria that facilitate international trade while protecting consumers worldwide.”

She added: “This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision to support local production chains and enhance the economic and nutritional value of camel milk. It also reflects our success in leading regional and international cooperation within Codex and opens new horizons for local and regional producers to access global markets, supporting food‑security and sustainable‑development objectives.”

She noted that this achievement crowns a long-term strategic trajectory of UAE-led efforts. A key milestone in this journey was the International Forum for the Development of the Camel Milk Sector, hosted by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) in September 2024. Attended by international organisations and global experts, the forum served as a pivotal platform to deliberate on the UAE’s draft international standard, providing the necessary scientific and institutional impetus prior to its formal presentation to Codex in Rome.

The UAE initially tabled the proposal for a camel milk standard during the 47th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission in 2024. The proposal underwent a rigorous critical review by the Executive Committee and a technical gap analysis conducted by New Zealand and the International Dairy Federation. Following widespread member support, the standard was officially adopted at the 48th session in Rome.

The adoption of an international standard for pasteurised camel milk is set to harmonise quality criteria and guarantee production safety, thereby bolstering consumer confidence and facilitating

the international trade of this vital product. Furthermore, it paves the way for producers to access new markets and enables developing nations to elevate production standards and enhance food security.

This development offers direct support to local camel breeders and aligns with global initiatives led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to combat hunger, alleviate poverty, and empower women, while promoting the sustainable utilisation of resources and ecosystems.