World Laureates Association expands global scientific presence through strategic Dubai base

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) --The World Laureates Association (WLA) today announced the formal establishment of Dubai as a strategic base to advance global scientific collaboration, research exchange, and international cooperation.

Remarks made by Professor Roger Kornberg at the World Laureates Summit opening ceremony on 1 February were formally affirmed on 3 February, when the World Laureates Association announced, during a joint session of the World Laureates Summit (WLS) and the World Governments Summit (WGS), Dubai’s role as a strategic base for global scientific collaboration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Professor Kornberg emphasised Dubai’s unique geographic position, global connectivity, and commitment to science as key enablers for deeper international cooperation. He noted that the city offers an exceptional platform for convening scientists from around the world and fostering long-term collaboration across disciplines, institutions, and regions.

The Dubai base will serve as an important platform for expanding the World Laureates Association’s global activities, supporting international scientific dialogue, talent development, and collaborative research initiatives.

Building on the momentum of the World Laureates Summit, WLA will continue to deepen engagement across multiple scientific and policy domains, with Dubai playing a central role in facilitating sustained global exchange.

This announcement reflects the World Laureates Association’s long-term vision to strengthen international scientific cooperation and create enduring structures that support the advancement of science for the benefit of humanity.