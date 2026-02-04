Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of 15th Sharjah Light Festival

SHARJAH, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the 15th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, on Tuesday. The festival, held under the theme “Reflections of Belonging”, is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and runs from 3 to 15 February at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in the University City.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a speech from Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. He highlighted the festival’s growth and success over the years, emphasising its economic and social impact.

“For more than fifteen years, the Sharjah Light Festival has become an artistic platform that combines light with art, heritage with innovation, offering visual experiences that reflect the beauty of Sharjah’s architecture and cultural identity. This aligns with a vision that seeks to make culture and the arts a vital element in sustainable tourism development,” he said.

Al Midfa added that the Emirate’s tourism sector continues to grow steadily, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which has laid the foundations for development and progress across various fields, with a focus on the human element.

He also stressed the importance of the festival within Sharjah’s diverse programme of events. He noted that it provides an economic and social opportunity to support small and medium national enterprises, with more than 75 national projects participating this year in the “Light Village”, including both emerging ventures and established national brands. This highlights the festival’s role in promoting national entrepreneurship and integrating it into major events, strengthening the participation of national projects in the economic and social landscape.

H.H., along with attendees, witnessed the official opening performance titled “A Journey of Time, A Legacy of Belonging”. The cinematic show celebrates Sharjah as a story of identity, unity, and shared memory, tracing the Emirate’s journey from its authentic Emirati heritage to its current status as a city rooted in knowledge and culture. Each scene reflects the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, the spirit of the place, and aspects of society and education.

The 15th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival serves as a platform for creators and artists, presenting innovative light and interactive experiences, extraordinary artworks, and spectacular light shows that celebrate Sharjah’s architectural and cultural heritage, blending art, technology, and light.

This year’s festival spans 13 locations across the Emirate, including Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, Al Majaz Waterfront, Aljada, Sharjah Mosque, Kalba Waterfront, Khorfakkan Waterfall, Al Dhaid Fort, the Hanging Gardens in Kalba, Al Tayyari Mosque, General Souq – Al Hamriyah, Al Rafisah Dam, House of Wisdom, and Sharjah Fort.

The selected sites reflect Sharjah’s diversity and rich culture, highlighting the extraordinary beauty of the Emirate’s landmarks and architecture. The artistic displays will bring attention to iconic sites that tell stories of Sharjah’s cultural heritage and achievements.