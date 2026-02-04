UN Security Council condemns heinous terrorist attacks in Balochistan Province, Pakistan

NEW YORK, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan Province, Pakistan, on 31 January.

This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of 48 Pakistani nationals, including 31 civilians. Civilian casualties included five women and three children, said the council in a statement it issued on Tuesday.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.