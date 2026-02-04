Nearly 40% of cancer cases could be prevented, UN study finds

GENEVA, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Up to four in 10 cancer cases globally could be prevented, new analysis has revealed, highlighting the need for stronger tobacco control and other measures to reduce risks and save lives.

The study by the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) looks at 30 preventable causes, including tobacco, alcohol, high body mass index, physical inactivity, air pollution and ultraviolet radiation.

Nine cancer-causing infections – such as human papillomavirus (HPV) which can cause cervical cancer – also are included for the first time.

Cancer remains a leading cause of morbidity, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020, or nearly one in six.

Projections point to a 5% increase in new cases by 2040 if current trends continue, underscoring the urgent need for effective prevention strategies.

The study was released ahead of World Cancer Day, observed annually on 4 February.

The findings draw on data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types. Estimates show that 37% of all new cancer cases in 2022, around 7.1 million, were linked to preventable causes.

“By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start,” said Dr. André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control and author of the study.

Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of cancer, responsible for 15% of all new cases, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol consumption (3%).

Lung, stomach and cervical cancer represented nearly half of all preventable cases in both men and women.

Lung cancer was primarily linked to smoking and air pollution, while stomach cancer was largely attributable to Helicobacter pylori infection. Cervical cancer was overwhelmingly caused by HPV.

The burden of preventable cancer was substantially higher in men than in women. Among new cancer cases, 45 per cent occur in men compared with 30 per cent in women.

In men, smoking accounted for an estimated 23% of all new cancer cases, followed by infections (9%) and alcohol (4%).

Among women, infections accounted for 11% of all new cancer cases, followed by smoking at 6 per cent and high body mass index at 3%.

Furthermore, “coordinated action across sectors, from health and education to energy, transport and labour, can prevent millions of families from experiencing the burden of a cancer diagnosis,” WHO said.

The UN agency stressed that addressing preventable risk factors not only reduces cancer incidence but also lowers long-term healthcare costs and improves population health and well-being.