Horrific humanitarian crisis in Sudan endured more 1000 days, far too long: UN

NEW YORK, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said that the horrific humanitarian crisis in Sudan has endured more 1000 days, far too long. Too many days of famine, lives uprooted and destroyed, and women and girls subjected to terrifying sexual violence.

Fletcher spoke at an event hosted by the United States in Washington, DC, on Tuesday which focused on mobilizing resources for the humanitarian response and building support for a humanitarian truce.

In his remarks, Fletcher noted that the UN Secretary-General has stressed that, as this devastating war approaches its third year, the urgency could not be clearer: the guns must fall silent and a path to peace must be charted.

He reiterated our support for the work of the Quad, comprising the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to secure a humanitarian truce including the demilitarisation of key areas alongside the rapid scale-up of life-saving humanitarian assistance across the country.