Korea’s corporate direct financing edges up in 2025

SEOUL, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Corporate direct financing in the Republic of Korea increased slightly in 2025 from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

Local companies raised a combined 289.96 trillion won (US$200 billion) last year by selling stocks and bonds, up 2.89 trillion won, or 1 percent, from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

According to Yonhap News Agency, stock sales soared 54 percent on-year to 13.71 trillion won, while corporate bond sales slipped 0.7 percent to 276.25 trillion won over the cited period.

The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 756.87 trillion won as of end-December, up 64.16 trillion won, or 9.3 percent, from a year ago, the data showed.