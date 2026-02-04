UAE Government leads global technology innovation: BlackBerry CEO

DUBAI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Giamatteo said the company is excited about investing in the United Arab Emirates and building a special relationship with the UAE Government, citing the Government’s pioneering approach to technology.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, Giamatteo said the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BlackBerry and the UAE Cyber Security Council on cybersecurity is a tangible example of how government and the private sector can partner to bring enhanced technology to the UAE market. The MoU was signed during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the UAE in November 2025.

He added that the UAE Government is playing an important role through its strong focus on partnerships, business-friendly policies and collaboration with technology companies to introduce new innovations.

BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer said the meetings he held over the past few days reflected a forward-thinking approach to embracing newer solutions and exploring how technology can impact daily life.

On artificial intelligence, Giamatteo said the company is leaning into AI in a significant way, while taking a thoughtful and pragmatic approach supported by a disciplined framework, given the mission-critical nature of BlackBerry’s communication solutions. He said that AI is being used in development cycles to accelerate innovation and in test environments to improve overall quality, while remaining careful about the extent to which AI is embedded in products.

Giamatteo highlighted the strategic importance of the Middle East, describing it as central to geopolitical activity from trade, government and financing perspectives, including banking.

He said BlackBerry’s end-to-end encrypted technology, emergency notification capabilities and mobile device management platform — supporting banks and governments worldwide — are among the areas through which the company can contribute to the region’s growth and be part of its ecosystem.

Commenting on the summit, Giamatteo said he is increasingly impressed each year by its expanding size and scope, noting that it brings together heads of state and government and their deputies, ministers, alongside leading thinkers, global experts and technology companies, making it a key venue for dialogue across industries.

He added that BlackBerry is proud to be part of the summit and looks forward to continuing to contribute to its success in the years ahead.