Gold extends rally, jumps over 2%

NEW YORK, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday on safe-haven appeal, marking its best day since 2008 ‌in the previous session.

Spot gold gained 2.7 percent to $5,071.79 per ounce as of 0353 GMT, after surging 5.9 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain since November 2008. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.

Additionally, US gold futures for April delivery climbed 3.2 percent to $5,092.0 per ounce.

Spot silver rose 3.2 percent to $87.84 an ounce. It touched a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

Spot platinum added 2.9 percent to $2,273.70 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on 26th January, while palladium gained 3 percent to $1,784.67.