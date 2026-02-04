UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Sri Lankan President and to the country's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on the occasion.