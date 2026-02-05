Geotechnology & Policy Forum shapes future of space for global development

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Geotechnology and Policy Forum, organised by the World Governments Summit in collaboration with the Atlantic Council, convened senior government officials, leaders of space agencies, policymakers, industry executives, and representatives of international institutions to advance dialogue on geotechnology and global policy priorities.

Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, underscored that space technologies have become a foundational pillar of modern governments and economies. He noted that the Forum offers a practical framework for dialogue on how these technologies can be developed and applied responsibly to support global stability and growth.

Kempe stated: “Space technologies have become essential infrastructure for advanced societies, economies, and governments. Through the Geotechnology and Policy Forum, we convene leaders shaping the future of technology development and application beyond Earth in ways that benefit humanity. Our partnership with the WGS reflects a shared conviction that open dialogue and international cooperation are critical to ensuring progress in space and fostering global stability and growth.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit, stated that the UAE continues to play a leading role in advancing responsible international dialogue on the future of advanced technologies and space, which are fundamentally redefining government readiness and strengthening the capacity to anticipate change and create opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

Al Olama emphasised that, “Space is no longer a niche technical domain, but rather a strategic and sovereign infrastructure, comparable in importance to traditional critical infrastructure, given its pivotal role in enabling global connectivity, supporting digital economies, enhancing government resilience, and promoting crisis management and response to development challenges.”

“Through the World Governments Summit, the UAE continues to serve as a global platform convening decision-makers, thought leaders, and experts to align visions, build impactful partnerships, and accelerate the deployment of space technologies to enable humanity, sustainability, and to shape a more prosperous future for generations to come,” he added.

The opening session, “Cosmic Connections: Aligning Space Agency Visions for a Multipolar Future,” examined the accelerating geopolitical shifts within the space sector, driven by a growing number of space-faring nations and increased public investment in lunar missions, planetary science, and space-based climate monitoring solutions.

Discussions focused on building trust and strengthening international cosmic coordination at a time of rising geopolitical challenges on Earth, expanding existing space partnerships to include new nations, and developing governance models that reflect the realities of a multipolar global space system grounded in cooperation and shared responsibility.

The session “Signals of Progress: Connecting the Unconnected through Space-based Infrastructure” highlighted the critical role of satellite communications networks in bridging the global digital divide and enabling connectivity for underserved and remote communities. Participants explored opportunities offered by next-generation space communications technologies to deliver high-speed internet, alongside innovative business and financing models supporting satellite investments. The discussion also addressed the integration of space systems with cloud infrastructure to deliver scalable, practical services.

The session further examined challenges related to deploying connectivity solutions in remote and disaster-affected areas, the role of space technologies in supporting education, telemedicine, emergency response, and inclusive economic development, and the importance of spectrum management, orbital sustainability, and equitable access to digital services.

In the third session, “Space Technology: Innovations Shaping the Future,” participants reviewed the latest technological advancements reshaping space exploration and utilisation.

Discussions covered how next-generation propulsion systems are enabling more efficient and sustainable space missions, the role of commercial low-Earth orbit infrastructure in providing new platforms for scientific research and manufacturing, and the growing importance of satellite inspection and servicing technologies in addressing space security and sustainability challenges.

The session examined the complexities of building commercial ventures in emerging deep-tech markets, the broader implications of these innovations for scientific discovery, long-term economic opportunities, and expanding access to space.

The Forum concluded with the session “Forging the Future: Space for Humanity and Progress,” which focused on the human and development dimensions of space exploration. Participants discussed how orbital capabilities can deliver tangible improvements to lives on Earth by supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, enhancing resource management, and strengthening responses to environmental and humanitarian challenges.

The session explored pathways for collaboration among space agencies, international development organisations, research institutions, and policy centres to ensure that space investments generate broad, positive impact—enhancing wellbeing and securing a better future for next generations.

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes U.S. leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to shape solutions to global challenges.