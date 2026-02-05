Jordanian minister highlights cooperation with UAE in public sector modernisation

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) --Eng. Badria Al-Balbeesi, Minister of State for Public Sector Development in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stated that UAE–Jordan relations in the field of public sector modernisation and government administration development span many years and represent a successful model of joint Arab cooperation based on the exchange of expertise and capacity building.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, she commended the UAE–Jordan partnership, which, she said, has contributed to the development of numerous government initiatives, and expressed her aspiration for these relations to further expand, particularly in light of challenges associated with adopting artificial intelligence applications in the public sector, foremost among them investment in human capital.

She highlighted the importance of the agreement to establish government work accelerators at the Jordanian Prime Ministry, in addition to the establishment of Jordan’s first comprehensive service centre in cooperation with the UAE Government. She noted that this experience was later scaled up through the establishment of ten comprehensive service centres, drawing on the UAE model.