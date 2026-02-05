Presidents of Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Paraguay: Global economic shifts open strategic window for Latin America

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders from Latin America affirmed that current global economic transformations, including the restructuring of global supply chains and the acceleration of digital transformation, are opening a strategic window for countries across the continent to strengthen their presence in international markets. They stressed that capitalising on these opportunities requires investment in human capital, infrastructure modernisation, and flexible legislative frameworks that support innovation and entrepreneurship.

Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador; and Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, made the remarks during a panel titled “Latin America’s Next Chapter: What Comes Next?” held as part of the World Governments Summit 2026. The leaders presented a shared vision for the region’s future amid shifting global economic and political balances, describing Latin America as standing at a historic turning point requiring bold and inclusive development policies.

They underscored the importance of diversifying income sources, enhancing competitiveness in advanced industries, smart agriculture and digital services, and harnessing technology to accelerate development, improve government services, and empower youth.

The leaders stressed that innovation is essential to addressing common challenges, including food security, migration and climate change, and that deeper regional coordination and international partnerships are key to achieving sustainable growth. They highlighted strategic partnerships with the UAE as a model of cooperation based on mutual interests, particularly in infrastructure and logistics, which have strengthened the region’s integration into global trade.

President Santiago Peña highlighted the depth of Paraguay’s relations with the UAE, while President Luis Abinader praised the role of DP World in developing the Dominican Republic’s port infrastructure. President Daniel Noboa, for his part, called for a more balanced and just international system that strengthens multilateral cooperation and the role of middle-power states.