UAE joins UN independent scientific panel on AI

NEW YORK, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today that he has submitted to the General Assembly a list of 40 prominent international experts from different regions of the world, including Tuka Alhanai from the United Arab Emirates, in preparation for the establishment of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence. He described the move as a decisive step to ensure that artificial intelligence serves all of humanity.

In statements delivered today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Guterres said that the establishment of the panel comes as a direct response to the mandate issued by Member States under the “Pact for the Future,” which aims to strengthen multilateral solutions for emerging technologies that are reshaping all aspects of human life.

He explained that the panel will be the world’s first fully independent global scientific body dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap in the field of artificial intelligence and assessing its real impacts on economies and societies, stressing that the need for such a scientific framework is greater than ever amid the unprecedented pace of AI development.

“AI is moving at the speed of light. No country can see the full picture alone,” Guterres said, stressing the importance of reaching a shared understanding to establish effective safeguards, unlock innovation for the common good, and foster international cooperation. “We need shared understandings to build effective guardrails, unlock innovation for the common good, and foster cooperation.”

He noted that artificial intelligence is transforming the world at an accelerated pace, adding that the proposed panel will help distinguish facts from misinformation, sound science from unreliable content, and will provide a trusted and impartial reference at a time when accurate understanding of artificial intelligence has become more important than ever.

Guterres explained that the selection of the panel’s members followed a global open call that received more than 2,600 nominations, with the proposed list comprising experts with deep experience across a wide range of disciplines, including machine learning, data governance, public health, cyber security, child development and human rights.

He affirmed that all members will serve in their personal capacities and with full independence from any government, company or institution. He also noted that the panel will operate on an accelerated timeline, with its first report expected to be issued in time to contribute to the global dialogue on artificial intelligence governance scheduled to take place in July.