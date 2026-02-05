Ecuador launches its AI Strategy at WGS

Dubai, 4 February 2026 (WAM) — The World Governments Summit 2026 hosted the New Ecuador Forum, which showcased Ecuador’s new national vision along with its key reform projects and flagship initiatives before the global audience participating in the Summit.

The forum witnessed the global launch of Ecuador’s AI strategy, in addition to the announcement of the establishment of Ecuador’s trade office in Dubai, in partnership with DP World, in a move that highlights the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and Ecuador.

During the forum, Ecuador signed two memoranda of understanding with ADNOC Group and the UAE Accountability Authority, aimed at enhancing investment and consolidating strategic partnerships between the two countries.

The forum was attended by Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications along with a number of senior officials and ministers.