Culture central to building inclusive, sustainable futures, global leaders say at WGS

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- : Culture plays a defining role in shaping the future of humanity by strengthening social cohesion, supporting sustainable development, and fostering dialogue across nations, global leaders said during a session at the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

The session titled, “What Role Does Culture Play in Shaping the Future of Humanity?”, brought together Khaled El-Enany, Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, UAE Minister of Culture.

The discussion was moderated by Becky Anderson from CNN.

Dr El-Enany highlighted UNESCO’s founding mission following the second World War, stressing that education, science and culture remain at the core of the organisation’s strategy to prevent conflict and promote peace.

“While the world today faces new challenges, including natural disasters, technological (transformations), and the spread of hate speech, UNESCO’s mandate remains vital,” he said.

“Education, science and culture bring people together.”

He said UNESCO has adopted the responsibility to empower younger generations with skills, knowledge, and values from early childhood.

He emphasised that the United Nations’ has formally solidified the recognition of culture in 2024 as a global public good, marking a major milestone to drive sustainable development.

However, he acknowledged financial constraints facing international organisations.

“We may have less resources, but we are trying to do it better with less,” he said, adding that culture and diplomacy remain powerful instruments for building understanding and trust.

Dr. El-Enany also underlined the importance of supporting young people in crisis and conflict zones, including Ukraine and the Middle East, to help them move “from trauma to trust” and ensure access to quality education.

“I don’t want to lose this generation,” he said.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to cultural cooperation and global heritage protection, describing culture as a universal value and a shared global responsibility.

He highlighted the UAE’s role as the lead funder of the Mosul recovery project in Iraq, one of the most significant cultural restoration initiatives in the world.

“The Mosul project is about people,” he said, noting that more than 7,700 residents were trained as part of the initiative, with 2,700 people supported directly by UAE funding, enabling many to secure employment and contribute to the city’s revival.

He added that restoring the city centre and engaging youth had played a crucial role in rebuilding communities and encouraging residents to return.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi stressed that culture cannot thrive without education, underscoring the importance of youth engagement and partnerships with international organisations.

“The UAE’s collaboration with UNESCO is a successful model and a blueprint for future cooperation, rooted in the country’s longstanding values of coexistence and tolerance,” Sheikh Salem said.

Both speakers agreed that culture is not only a foundation for social harmony but also a growing contributor to economic development.