Panelist shares how AI teaches humans to understand language of animals, other species at WGS

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A session on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 explored how artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming humanity’s ability to decode the languages of non-human species—from animals and plants to entire ecosystems—ushering in profound scientific and environmental shifts in how humans relate to their planet.

The session, titled “The Future of Interspecies Understanding”, was delivered by Aza Raskin, Co-founder and President of the Earth Species Project, who examined how advances in AI and machine learning are enabling researchers to better understand the communication systems of dolphins, whales, orangutans, and many other creatures.

He emphasised that the goal of this work extends far beyond scientific discovery, aiming instead to fundamentally transform humanity’s relationship with the rest of nature.

Raskin explained that when beings communicate in languages incomprehensible to people, they remain distant—perceived as separate or “out there.”

However, once their language becomes understood, that distance collapses. “When you know them and speak their language, they move from being ‘out there’ to being ‘in your heart,’” he noted, adding that this shift carries ethical consequences in how humans treat other living beings. As science reveals the richness and complexity of animal communication, nature itself moves from abstraction to emotional connection, reshaping humanity in the process.

To illustrate this, Raskin played an audio recording of beluga whale communication, highlighting that while humans can hear frequencies of up to 20 kilohertz, belugas communicate at frequencies reaching 120 kilohertz. He posed a critical question: why would whales use such high frequencies when they do not travel far underwater? The answer, he explained, lies in proximity—these animals often communicate close together, sometimes while physically touching, layering signals on top of one another.

He added that research has already shown that certain species use individualized calls, effectively “names,” to identify one another.

Raskin confirmed that AI is already being actively used to interpret communication patterns among animals, plants, and natural systems, noting that the coming years will witness a radical shift in humanity’s ability to understand non-human languages on Earth.

He proposed that governments establish what he termed a “Ministry of Interspecies Diplomacy” as part of official governance structures, tasked with managing the relationship between humans and the rest of the planet’s living systems.

Such an approach, he argued, reflects a broader vision of coexistence and shared responsibility.

Raskin stressed that technology—particularly AI—is revealing a shared linguistic structure connecting all life on Earth, from terrestrial species to marine ecosystems.

Understanding this structure challenges conventional definitions of intelligence and communication, while redefining humanity’s place within the natural world.

In his concluding remarks, Raskin stressed that AI also plays a vital role in addressing environmental challenges caused by human activity, supporting conservation efforts and safeguarding nature for future generations—ultimately reinforcing the principle of responsible coexistence on a shared planet.

