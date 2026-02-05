UN warns of growing, more complex Daesh threat worldwide

NEW YORK, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Acting Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Alexander Zueiev warned that the threat posed by ISIS continues to grow and has become more complex and multifaceted, noting that Daesh and its affiliates remain resilient despite sustained international pressure.

Briefing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, he said ISIS continues to recruit foreign terrorist fighters, exploit emerging technologies, and rely on illicit funding sources, including illegal fundraising, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

He also warned of the increasing use of artificial intelligence, virtual assets, cryptocurrencies and drones in extremist activities, particularly for recruitment among youth.

Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, highlighted recent efforts to support Member States through assessment visits and tailored technical assistance, stressing that effective counter-terrorism requires adequate resources and strong international cooperation.