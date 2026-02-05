Ghana seeks to deepen strategic investment, innovation ties with UAE

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghana considers the UAE a strategic partner in its development journey, particularly in economic growth and infrastructure reform, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Minister of State for Public Sector Reform of Ghana, said.

“The UAE is our strategic partner in development, both economic and infrastructure. For our reforms agenda, Ghana has been with the UAE for a very long time," the Minister told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026).

Akanvariba said Ghana is seeking to deepen cooperation with the UAE in areas of strategic investment, innovation, sustainability and renewable energy, noting that these sectors are key to driving the country’s economy into the future. “We are looking at areas of strategic investments. We are looking at innovation and sustainability, and we are also looking at investment in renewable energy. These are the areas that will drive the economy of Ghana into the next phase of growth," she said.

Stressing the importance of public sector reform, the Minister said Ghana’s public service remains central to national development, adding that the UAE has been a long-standing partner in advancing the country’s reform agenda.

She pointed to technology, investment, and financing as key areas where Ghana could benefit from UAE expertise, particularly in addressing funding gaps and modernising public sector systems. “We believe the Government of Ghana can benefit a lot from the UAE in our reform agenda,” she said, stressing the importance of building human capacity, developing trustworthy data systems and embracing innovation.

The Minister emphasised that human development remains a core priority, noting that technology alone is insufficient without adequate capacity-building. “If human capacity is not developed, even the most advanced systems cannot work effectively,” she said, underlining the UAE’s strong track record in public sector development.

She identified labour, trade and investment as key areas for expanded cooperation, citing existing bilateral frameworks between the two countries.

Commenting on Ghana’s participation in the World Governments Summit, the Minister said the event comes at a critical time for global cooperation, providing a platform for sharing experiences and strengthening economic and diplomatic engagement among participating countries.