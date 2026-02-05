NMDC Group’s net profits surge 29% y-o-y to surpass AED4.0 billion mark for first time

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, on Thursday announced a strong set of financial results for 2025, reporting revenues of AED28.8 billion, up 10 percent y-o-y, with the UAE representing 81 percent of total revenues and international markets representing the remaining 19 percent.

Net profit surged 29 percent y-o-y to cross the AED4.0 billion mark, on the back of operational efficiencies, margin expansion and a favourable business mix.

As a result, NMDC Group’s Board proposed a 20 percent year-on-year increase in cash dividends to reach AED844.4 million in 2025, representing AED1 per share, pending the approval of the company’s upcoming Annual General Assembly meeting.

The group’s awarded projects in 2025 reached AED19.5 billion, building up a solid backlog of AED57.9 billion.

NMDC Group continues to diversify its pipeline, which exceeded AED109 billion at the end of 2025 through its various verticals and across different geographies, with the group’s newest vertical, NMDC Infra, representing more than 10 percent of the group’s pipeline.

“We’re proud of our financial performance in 2025, which serves to reflect NMDC Group’s commitment to its shareholders, partners, clients, and the UAE, underscoring why we are a partner for growth across various critical industries," said Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group.

He added, "Our significant track record demonstrates our expanding global footprint as well as our ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to execute high-value projects with precision in the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said that the group's solid financial results for 2025 mark a year of meaningful progress and operational milestones, adding another memorable chapter of resilient growth to our 50-year legacy.

"Looking ahead, NMDC Group continues to execute a strategy focused on creating value by leveraging our experience and unique offering in high-potential markets, to optimise operational efficiency and maintain its growing profitability. NMDC Group is poised to continue reinforcing its leading position, as we enhance our assets, leverage AI, and refine our business model,” he stated.