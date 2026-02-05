‘Sharjah women’s’ team records 2nd basketball victory at AWST 2026

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Tunisia’s Al Amal Sports Club kicked off their participation in the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026) basketball championship with a commanding 100–54 victory over Bahrain’s Al Hala Club on Wednesday, as part of the second round of the competition.

Al Amal set the tone early, leading 24–11 after the first quarter before pulling decisively clear in the second period with a 31–5 run to take a 55–16 halftime advantage. The Tunisian side maintained control after the break, winning the third quarter 21–14, while the final period ended tied at 24–24, resulting in a difficult outing for the Bahraini team.

The second game saw Iraq’s Gaz Al Shamal Club defeat Khorfakkan Women’s Sports Club of the UAE 81–71. Khorfakkan made a strong start, edging the opening quarter 21–19, but Gaz Al Shamal responded in the second period, outscoring their opponents 26–17 to take a 45–38 lead into halftime. The Iraqi side extended its advantage with a 15–13 third quarter and sealed the win with a decisive 21–13 final period.

The day concluded with hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports Club securing a 74–49 victory over Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club. Sharjah confirmed for the second consecutive day its readiness to compete for the title, imposing a fast tempo and asserting clear control across the first three quarters (19–16, 21–7, and 22–12). Kuwait’s Al Fatat managed only a narrow edge in the fourth quarter, which they won 14–12.