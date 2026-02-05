Zayed Award for Human Fraternity hosts influencers, content creators at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity hosted a high-level dialogue session for global influencers and content creators during the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026), reinforcing its mission to translate universal human values into tangible global impact and build a strong international narrative around peace and coexistence.

The session aimed to move the award’s message beyond symbolic recognition and into a dynamic humanitarian movement capable of driving real-world change—both on the ground and across digital platforms.

The session brought together distinguished past and present honourees whose work reflects the award’s core values. The programme featured a documentary highlighting the award’s journey and global impact, followed by an open dialogue that enabled participating influencers to engage directly with the speakers.

The honourees spoke about the importance of building trust, particularly with groups of young people vulnerable to violence or at risk of being drawn into extremism. They stressed that the award represents a moral responsibility, reminding the world that denying girls access to school and university is not merely an educational crisis, but a humanitarian one that undermines dignity and the right to a future.

They also affirmed that directing research towards practical, people-centred solutions opens the door to less costly and more widely accessible alternatives, making science part of a broader humanitarian endeavour rather than an individual achievement confined to an academic paper.

They called on content creators to harness their influence to support humanitarian values and highlight stories of recovery and survival.

More than 60 influencers and content creators from the Middle East, North Africa, and across the world took part. Their work spans humanitarian action, education, youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and social responsibility.

The session sought to establish strategic partnerships with these influential voices, empowering them to serve as digital ambassadors for the Award’s mission and to carry the human fraternity narrative to global audiences across their platforms.

Through this initiative, the award reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the values of human fraternity and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE.