Noura Al Kaabi meets Managing Director of International Finance Corporation

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS), held in Dubai.

The meeting explored opportunities to advance cooperation with the IFC in support of sustainable development priorities, with a particular focus on innovative financing, capital mobilisation, and the development of scalable investment platforms in regions of high growth potential, including Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Both sides emphasised the need for strengthened South-South cooperation as a strategic framework for fostering inclusive growth and enhancing development outcomes across emerging markets.

The discussions also addressed the expanding role of the creative economy – including the arts, culture, and music sectors – as a driver of economic diversification, job creation, and social cohesion. In this context, Al Kaabi and Diop stressed the value of integrating the creative industries into broader development strategies, recognising their ability to unlock untapped new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

The meeting further highlighted the importance of an integrated, whole-of-society approach to development, bringing together the public and private sectors, strengthening public-private partnerships, and ensuring the meaningful engagement of a broad range of stakeholders.

The two sides also noted the critical role of development and multilateral financial institutions in mobilising and deploying capital and in acting as conveners and knowledge partners, providing technical expertise, capacity building, and policy support to deliver sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.