Al Seer Marine, L3Harris to advance maritime unmanned systems

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Seer Marine, a frontrunner in advanced maritime solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, announced a strategic agreement with L3Harris Technologies to collaborate on next-generation maritime unmanned systems for defence, security, and government applications across the UAE and GCC region.

The agreement brings together Al Seer Marine’s shipbuilding, systems integration and lifecycle support capabilities with L3Harris’ globally recognised expertise in autonomous systems, mission control and maritime software, creating a powerful platform to deliver end-to-end unmanned surface vessel (USV) solutions.

Under the agreement, Al Seer Marine will be leading platform design, construction, integration and through-life support, while L3Harris will provide advanced autonomy, control systems and network integration.

This collaboration directly supports the region’s accelerating demand for maritime autonomy, enabling scalable, interoperable and mission-ready unmanned fleets aligned with evolving defense and security requirements.

“By combining our shipbuilding and integration excellence with L3Harris’ world-class autonomous systems, we are creating a powerful offering that strengthens national capabilities, supports regional security priorities, and positions Al Seer Marine at the forefront of next-generation unmanned maritime solutions," said Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine.

The agreement is focused on supporting maritime USV programmes, encompassing platform development, autonomous navigation and mission systems, command-and-control integration, training and long-term operational support.

The partnership is designed to enable multi-vessel operations, common control architectures, and scalable deployment models —critical enablers for modern naval and coast guard operations.

For Al Seer Marine, the agreement further reinforces its strategic role as a UAE-based maritime leader capable of delivering sophisticated defence and security platforms, while advancing local industrial capabilities, knowledge transfer, and long-term value creation for shareholders and stakeholders.