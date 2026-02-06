Alphabet profits jump 30% as Gemini surpasses 750 million users

WASHINGTON, 6 February (WAM) -- Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, has announced plans to double its technology investments by 2026, targeting a range between $175 billion and $185 billion, following robust financial results for the final quarter of 2025.

Net income rose by 30% to reach $34.5 billion, while revenues hit a record high of $113.8 billion.

The company attributed this performance to a 48% growth in its cloud computing sector, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence tools.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai explained that investment in AI infrastructure, coupled with the expansion of the "Gemini" model’s user base to 750 million, have become the primary drivers of revenue growth across all of the group’s sectors.