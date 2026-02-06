Dubai Lynx Student Hack showcases next generation of creative talent

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) --The Dubai Lynx Student Hack, hosted in strategic partnership with Dubai Media City, has concluded following an intensive 24-hour creative challenge. The event brought together top university talent from Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, which together comprise TECOM Group’s Education Cluster.

Participants were tasked with designing a 360-degree campaign to position Dubai as a premier global education hub, in alignment with the Education 33 Strategy (E33) and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

After attending expert-led mentorship sessions, teams presented their concepts to a jury of industry leaders. The winning campaign was selected for its strategic clarity and creative execution.

The winning team included students from De Montfort University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, S P Jain School of Global Management, Murdoch University Dubai, and Zayed University.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, noted that youth talent possesses a unique ability to inject fresh perspectives that accelerate industry progress, adding that the partnership with Dubai Lynx empowers young creatives to reshape the future of the media landscape.

Similarly, Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman of Dubai Lynx, praised the high calibre of work produced this year, stating that it reflects the region's incredible creative potential and reinforces their commitment to providing the mentorship and visibility young people need to thrive.

This year’s brief challenged students to design a 360° communication campaign aimed at inspiring and attracting global learners to Dubai, positioning the city as a world‑class, learner‑centric education destination. The challenge aligned with the objectives of the Education 33 Strategy ‘E33’, supporting Dubai’s vision to empower diverse learners, foster innovation, and become a leading global education hub by 2033.

Dubai Lynx Student Hack serves as a launchpad for emerging creatives, offering hands-on experience, industry exposure, and the opportunity to contribute to initiatives shaping Dubai’s creative landscape. Dubai Lynx is the Middle East and North Africa region’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness.

Dubai Media City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).