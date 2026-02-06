WGS: Emirati hospitality offers global experience reflecting heritage, modernity

DUBAI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai presented an exceptional model of sophisticated hospitality, seamlessly blending authentic Emirati generosity with a contemporary spirit.

Throughout the event, the UAE demonstrated its ability to transform hospitality from a traditional service into a comprehensive cultural and human experience befitting a global gathering of thought leaders and decision-makers.

The WGS' Emirati hospitality experience serves as a testament to this vision, employing ancient Emirati traditions in reception, culinary arts, and coffee preparation through an innovative lens that reflects the UAE’s status as a global hub for civilised dialogue.

The summit shone a spotlight on a group of successful young Emiratis who represent the future of national hospitality, including chefs Hoda, Maitha, and Khawla, who curated a culinary experience merging international flavours with Emirati heritage.

Hoda was noted for her bold fusion of global tastes, while Maitha showcased specialised desserts and Italian-inspired cuisine infused with a distinct Emirati soul, and Khawla focused on balanced, healthy dishes that combined nutritional value with innovative presentation.

Representing the nation’s young men, Chef Al Hassan Al Falasi provided a culinary experience driven by his passion for reviving heritage through modern techniques. By combining professional studies in hospitality and food safety with recipes inspired by cultural memory, Al Falasi demonstrated how Emirati cuisine can achieve global appeal without losing its authentic spirit.

Coffee, a cornerstone of local culture, was elevated by prominent Emirati baristas who brought a narrative depth to the craft. Rashid Al Mazrouei delivered a meticulous speciality coffee experience that showcased a passion for detail, while Sarhan Al Karbi introduced innovative concepts that reflect the evolving coffee culture within the UAE.

The event further highlighted inspiring entrepreneurial journeys, such as that of Shaima Al Marzouqi and her business partner, who founded the Emirati brand Miva in 2018. Their venture, which creates gelato flavours inspired by global travels, embodies the ambition of Emirati women to transform personal passion into successful business experiences.

Ultimately, the hospitality at the World Governments Summit 2026 was not merely a peripheral element but a core component of its mission. By merging identity with innovation and heritage with modernity, the UAE has provided a leading global model of refined hospitality that reflects its deep-rooted human and cultural values to the world.