OHCHR launches $400 million appeal to address global human rights needs

GENEVA, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday launched a US$400 million funding appeal for 2026 to address global human rights needs, warning that with mounting crises, the world cannot afford a human rights system in crisis.

“The cost of our work is low; the human cost of underinvestment is immeasurable,” Türk told States at the launch.

Türk also emphasised that addressing inequalities and respecting economic and social rights are vital to peace and stability. “Human rights make economies work for everyone, rather than deepening exclusion and breeding instability,” he said.

Türk stressed that the liquidity crisis of the regular budget also significantly affected the work of the broader human rights ecosystem.

For 2026, the UN General Assembly has approved a regular budget of $224.3 million, which is based on assessed contributions from Member States. This amount is 10 percent lower than in 2025, and further uncertainty remains about the actual amount the Office will receive due to the liquidity crisis the UN is facing.

Through its 2026 Appeal, the Office is requesting an additional $400 million in voluntary contributions.

“Historically, human rights account for an extremely small portion of all UN spending. We need to step up support for this low-cost, high-impact work that helps stabilise communities, builds trust in institutions, and supports lasting peace,” the High Commissioner said.

“And we need more unearmarked and timely contributions so we can respond quickly, as human rights cannot wait.”