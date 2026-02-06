Korea logs largest annual current account surplus in 2025

SEOUL, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea posted its largest-ever annual current account surplus last year, supported by robust exports amid strong semiconductor demand, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus totalled US$123.05 billion in 2025, up from $99.97 billion a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The figure marks the largest yearly surplus on record, surpassing the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

In December alone, the country logged a current account surplus of $18.7 billion, up from $12.9 billion a month earlier. It marks the largest monthly surplus on record, surpassing the previous high of $14.22 billion set in September 2025.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, marking the second-longest surplus streak on record.