Chinese team creates swift sprinting humanoid robot 'Bolt'

BEIJING, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A Chinese team has unveiled a full-size humanoid robot capable of running at 10 metres per second, thus outsprinting most humans.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the robot called "Bolt", named after Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, was developed by the Humanoid Robot Innovation Research Institute at Zhejiang University's Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Centre in east China, in collaboration with Hangzhou-based robotics startups Mirror Me and Kaierda, both also located in Zhejiang.

Standing 175 centimetres tall and weighing 75 kilogrammes, "Bolt" was designed to mimic human proportions while pushing the physical boundaries of bipedal movement.

This achievement marks a significant breakthrough in robot locomotion control, dynamic balance and high-performance drive systems, according to the developers.

Wang Hongtao, head of the institute and founder of Mirror Me, and the red-painted metallic android competed against each other on treadmills. A released video clip showed that while the robot took shorter strides, it was able to move at a faster cadence than Wang.

Wang noted that the primary goal of the research was not simply to break records but to develop a technological foundation that approaches or exceeds the biological limits of human motion.

The team previously set a speed record for quadruped robots in 2025 with its Black Panther, which reached a speed of more than 10 metres per second.