UAE National Orchestra concludes inaugural concert tour across Emirates

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Attracting over 3,500 attendees nationwide, The Beginning, the UAE National Orchestra’s inaugural concert series, concluded in Sharjah following an overwhelmingly positive audience response.

The series marked a highly memorable introduction of the Orchestra to audiences across the Emirates.

Following its debut concert in Abu Dhabi, The Beginning brought the sound of the UAE National Orchestra to audiences across the nation, performing in Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. Met with widespread excitement and acclaim, the series marked a landmark debut for the Orchestra.

From its opening performance in Abu Dhabi to its closing night in Sharjah, The Beginning inspired an overwhelming response from audiences, who greeted each performance with warmth and enthusiasm. The series also reflected the UAE National Orchestra’s mission to make orchestral music accessible across the country, bringing Arabic and Western musical traditions into dialogue and creating moments of shared cultural connection across the Emirates.

“The Beginning was an incredibly powerful moment for us, as it marked the first time the Orchestra performed in front of audiences across the UAE. Seeing the emotional response in each city, reflected in people’s expressions and reactions, was deeply moving," said Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra.

She added, "I felt an immense sense of pride in the level of artistry and commitment shown by the musicians throughout the performances. The enthusiasm from the public, alongside the presence of senior dignitaries and leaders, affirmed the importance of creating an orchestra that people feel connected to and proud of.”

Amine Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “For the musicians, this tour was especially meaningful, as it marked the first time they shared this collective sound with audiences in the UAE, city by city. This response gives us great confidence as we move forward into the next phase of the season and continue sharing our music with even wider audiences.”

The UAE National Orchestra included 70 musicians and 30 choir members representing 30 nationalities, reflecting the UAE’s cultural diversity while performing across 18 musical instruments as one.

“The Beginning: an Emirati Symphony” is a world premiere composed by Nadim Tarabay, inspired by the Emirati musical heritage and presented in a new symphonic form, while “The Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor is reimagined through a musical language that brings Eastern and Western traditions into dialogue.

The UAE National Orchestra continues its inaugural season with concerts across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, starting on 7th February.