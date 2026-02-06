Tawazun announces strategic technology partnership with Solutions+

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) has signed a comprehensive technology services agreement with Solutions+, a Mubadala company, to deliver an integrated, end-to-end digital and enterprise technology solution that will support the Council’s operational excellence, digital transformation, and future-ready governance framework.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun, and Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari Solutions+, Chairman and Mubadala Deputy Group CEO.

It was signed by Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Executive Director of Strategy and Executive Affairs at Tawazun, and Ali Saleh Al Yafie, Chief Operations Officer of Solutions+.

The partnership reflects Tawazun’s continued commitment to adopting secure, scalable, and sovereign technology capabilities that enhance performance, streamline processes, and enable data-driven decision-making and Artificial Intelligence across all functions.

Under the agreement, Solutions+ will provide a fully managed and unified suite of technology services covering enterprise applications, infrastructure, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, service management, and user support, delivering all required solutions through a single, integrated platform designed to ensure reliability, agility, and operational resilience.

“This agreement marks a strategic milestone in Tawazun’s journey toward building a smart and agile institutional model, grounded in the adoption of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence to strengthen governance, enhance performance efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making,” Al Hameli said.

He said that the move aligns with the UAE’s national direction toward secure, sovereign, and future-ready digital solutions.

“Through this partnership with a trusted national provider, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering national capabilities and establishing a secure digital environment that supports Tawazun’s role as a key enabler of the national defence and security industries, while ensuring long-term institutional readiness and sustainability,” Al Hameli added.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, said, “We are proud of this strategic partnership with Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, which reflects Solutions+ commitment to supporting critical national entities with secure, sovereign, and scalable technology solutions driven by innovation and artificial intelligence.”

He added that this agreement underscores Solutions+'s role in enabling digital transformation across the UAE by delivering resilient digital infrastructure that strengthens governance, enhances operational efficiency, and advances data-driven intelligent systems—supporting the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy and the future readiness of strategic sectors.

This engagement forms part of Tawazun’s broader modernisation agenda to strengthen institutional maturity, optimise service delivery, and build a secure digital environment that supports its mandate in enabling the UAE’s defence and security ecosystem.

By partnering with a national provider within the Mubadala network, the Council reinforces its commitment to leveraging trusted UAE capabilities while ensuring the highest standards of governance, confidentiality, and service quality.

The transition to the new model will be implemented in phases to ensure business continuity and a seamless experience for stakeholders.