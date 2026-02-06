2PointZero Group reports AED3.6 billion in net profit in FY 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- 2PointZero Group, a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment holding firm, on Friday announced its FY 2025 results, reporting revenue growth of 311 percent to bring group net profit for the year to AED3.6 billion, reflecting only one month of consolidation following the mega-merger with 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding.

The year also included the completion of the sale of PAL Cooling, which resulted in a net gain of AED2.7 billion on disposal.

Net profit from the group’s operating businesses increased by 158 percent YoY, driven by the consolidation of Tendam, 2PointZero and Ghitha in addition to solid growth across all verticals.

Reported net profit of AED3.6 billion includes AED0.1 billion in unrealised revaluation gains arising from underlying investments and market fluctuations.

The group continued to advance integration and digital transformation initiatives across its verticals, driving operational efficiency and sustained revenue momentum.

Group revenue rose 311 percent year-on-year to AED7.0 billion, fuelled by organic growth and the consolidation of Tendam, 2PointZero and Ghitha. The blended gross profit margin remained strong at 49 percent, underscoring continued profitability across the core portfolio.

2PointZero Group’s balance sheet remains robust, supported by a cash position of AED9.2 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Execution of its long-term strategy continues to deliver results, as the group builds a diversified portfolio across core verticals and pursues high-return opportunities through its investment arm.

The Investment Portfolio closed the year with a valuation of AED64.1 billion, compared to an initial investment of AED48 billion.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero Group, said, "FY2025 marked a defining moment for the group, with strong results, the successful merger that unified our businesses under 2PointZero Group and a significant expansion in scale. This performance reflects the robustness of our strategic positioning and the deliberate actions taken across the portfolio."

With a presence spanning more than 85 countries, the group is well-positioned to engage long-term global growth themes across diverse markets and sectors, he said.

Sheikh Zayed added, "Being anchored in the UAE itself adds to our position of strength, as the country surpassed US$1 trillion in non-oil foreign trade and is ranked first globally in AI adoption, reaffirming its role as a globally connected and forward-looking economy."

He praised the efforts of the teams across the group and the continued trust and collaboration with partners worldwide, both of which are key pillars in supporting the implementation of the group’s ambitious development strategies.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Vice Chair and Managing Director of 2PointZero Group, stated, "We remain focused on expanding globally scalable platforms, strengthening strategic partnerships, and reinforcing critical supply chains across food, energy, and minerals.

"Our priority is ensuring our growth is intentional, globally competitive, and translates into lasting value for shareholders and meaningful impact across the markets and communities we serve."

Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer of 2PointZero Group, said that despite having only 1 month of consolidated operations following the mega-merger, 2PointZero Group’s revenue increased by 311 percent to AED7.0 billion in 2025, reflecting strong performance across the group's verticals, led by Retail, Mining, and Media.

"Looking ahead, I am very optimistic on the global outlook of the economy, with resilient consumption, especially in Asia, a strong US economy, and deregulation in Europe. More so, accelerated investments in energy transition and infrastructure present multiple opportunities for us in Mining and Energy, respectively, through IRH and Elsewedy," she noted.