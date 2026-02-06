Flights remain suspended at Berlin airport due to black ice

BERLIN, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Operations at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) remained halted early on Friday, with no aircraft able to depart due to black ice and persistent freezing rain, an airport spokeswoman said.

"Because of black ice and ongoing freezing rain, no take-offs or landings are currently possible at BER," a spokeswoman said.

She added that airport ground crews had treated runways and other operational areas with de-icing agents throughout the night, but without success, leaving surfaces extremely slippery.

It remained unclear when flight operations could resume. Take-offs and landings had already been suspended on Thursday evening due to black ice.