UAE weather: Chance of rain, morning mist expected over coming days

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast humid mornings, partly cloudy skies and a chance of rainfall across parts of the UAE from Saturday until Wednesday.

Morning humidity and possible mist are expected on several days, particularly over coastal, western and internal areas. Cloud cover will increase at times, with a chance of rain over islands and some coastal, northern and eastern regions, especially on Saturday night and during Sunday and Tuesday. Temperatures are set to rise through Monday before easing slightly over some coastal and western areas on Tuesday.

Winds will be generally light to moderate, occasionally freshening and shifting in direction, while sea conditions will range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, especially toward the north.

The NCM has urged the public to take care during misty conditions that may reduce visibility and to remain cautious at sea during periods of stronger winds.