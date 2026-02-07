UN Secretary General strongly condemns attack on mosque in Pakistan

NEW YORK, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly denounced Friday’s attack on a mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, according to his deputy spokesperson.

In a statement, Farhan Haq said the Secretary-General condemned in the strongest terms the attack on worshippers at the mosque, stressing that assaults targeting civilians and places of worship must not be tolerated. He underscored the need to identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable.

Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift and full recovery to the injured.

He also reaffirmed the United Nations’ solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism.