Alexandrova, Bejlek advance to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Women’s Tennis Open final

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Women’s Tennis Open (WTA 500) after defeating American Hailey Baptiste in three sets, 3–6, 7–6, 6–3, in Friday night’s semifinal.

Alexandrova will face Czech player Sara Bejlek in the final after Bejlek secured her place with a three-set victory over Denmark’s Clara Tauson, winning 7–5, 3–6, 7–5 in the other semifinal.

The final will be held on Saturday at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.