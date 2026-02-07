Korea's exports to rise 13% in Q1 on robust chip demand

SEOUL, 7th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports are expected to increase by nearly 13 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, driven by strong global demand for semiconductors, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Exim Bank).

According to a report by the bank's Overseas Economic Research Institute, first-quarter exports are projected to reach around US$180 billion, up about 12.85 percent from $159.5 billion a year earlier.

"Though the overall trade environment remains subdued, strong performance in the semiconductor sector has limited the negative impact on overall export conditions," a bank official said.

In January, exports jumped 33.9 percent on-year to $65.85 billion, the highest level ever recorded for any January, on the back of solid demand for semiconductors amid the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.